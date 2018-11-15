Thursday, November 15

In the news:

Bonfire portion of Beat SC’ rally canceled in light of California wildfires

By


Posted:
November 15, 2018
6:09 pm

The annual Beat 'SC bonfire will not be lit this year due to concerns about ongoing fires across the state. (Daily Bruin file photo)

UCLA will not light a bonfire at Thursday’s Beat ‘SC Bonfire rally.

The Student Alumni Association, which hosts the event every year, said they canceled the bonfire because of ongoing fires across California. SAA will still hold other activities at the rally, such as dance performances and a shirt exchange.

President Donald Trump approved Gov. Jerry Brown’s request to classify California’s massive wildfires as a major disaster Monday.

Julie Sina, the associate vice chancellor of alumni affairs, said in an email statement she feels cancelling the bonfire was the right thing to do given the destruction of the fires.

The Daily Trojan, the student newspaper for the University of Southern California, reported Thursday that USC’s equivalent of the rivalry-game bonfire has been canceled due to concerns of air quality.

Melissa Morris

