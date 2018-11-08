The Rundown: Nov. 7

Men’s water polo

Joy Hong, assistant Sports editor

Nicolas Saveljic was named MPSF/KAP7 Player of the Week for the first time in his career after leading the Bruins to an undefeated home record Saturday.

The sophomore attacker logged a game-high and career-high-tying four goals in then-No. 4 UCLA men’s water polo’s 10-8 upset over then-No. 2 Stanford at home.

In the Cardinal’s second loss of the season, Saveljic netted two 5-meters, skipped one in the front court and lobbed a high-arching shot over Stanford’s goalie as the buzzer sounded to secure UCLA’s victory.

The second team All-American also registered one assist and drew one exclusion in the victory. Saveljic started 23 out of 24 games last season and has started all 22 in the Bruins’ season thus far.

Saveljic currently leads UCLA in scoring at 38 goals on the season. The attacker – who found the back of the net 45 times during the 2017-2018 season – was the top scorer as a freshman last year.

The attacker from Montenegro was named MPSF/KAP7 Newcomer of the Week twice last season, becoming the first-ever player in MPSF history to do so in back-to-back weeks.

The Bruins are back up to No. 2 in the rankings and will face No. 1 USC on Saturday for the annual Crosstown Splashdown.

Beach volleyball

Angie Forburger, assistant Sports editor

UCLA beach volleyball assistant coach Jenny Johnson Jordan is a Hall of Famer.

Johnson Jordan was inducted into the California Beach Volleyball Association Hall of Fame on Saturday – about a month after becoming a member of the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame.

Johnson Jordan is in her sixth season as a coach for the Bruins and helped lead the team to its first NCAA championship in 2018. She played with the UCLA women’s volleyball team from 1991 to 1995 and won a title of her own in 1991.

During her career as a Bruin, Johnson Jordan recorded 1,212 kills and 1,214 digs, ranking eighth in UCLA history in digs and 21st in kills.

Johnson Jordan hit the beach after leaving UCLA, earning Association of Volleyball Professionals Rookie of the Year in 2002. Following her professional debut, Johnson Jordan was named the Best Offensive Player in 2002 and 2004 and the Most Valuable Player in 2004.

The former Bruin won 10 professional titles competing on multiple tours and finished fifth in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games with Annett Davis – another former Bruin.

Johnson Jordan was one of three athletes to be inducted into the CBVA Hall of Fame in 2018, joining retired professional volleyball players Michael Lambert and Sean Scott. To be inducted, the players had to have competed at a high level, participated in California volleyball events and devoted a long time period to the sport.

Johnson Jordan will begin another beach volleyball season in Westwood in February.

Women’s soccer

Gabriel McCarthy, assistant Sports editor

The Bruins collected a number of honors after the conclusion of the regular season.

UCLA women’s soccer had seven players named to All-Pac-12 teams and junior defender Kaiya McCullough was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week.

McCullough has claimed Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week three times in her career, and Wednesday’s honor marked her second win this season. She has started every game so far this season, recording 1511 total minutes and nine clean sheets.

Junior midfielder Jessie Fleming and sophomore forward Ashley Sanchez were named to the All-Pac-12 first team. Sanchez posted team highs with eight goals and eight assists whereas Fleming recorded two goals and three assists.

Freshman midfielder Maricarmen Reyes and redshirt freshman goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy were named to the All-Freshman team after their performances this season.

Senior forward Hailie Mace and sophomore midfielder Viviana Villacorta were named to the All-Pac-12 second team. Mace scored five goals and assisted on four in nine games, and Villacorta played all 18 games, scoring three times and assisting three times.

Redshirt junior forward Anika Rodriguez and sophomore defenders Karina Rodriguez and Delanie Sheehan were named to the All-Pac-12 third team. Anika Rodriguez led the Bruins in scoring and points with four goals and five assists before suffering a knee injury.

Karina Rodriguez has played a team-high 1615 minutes for UCLA and Sheehan has played in all but one match this season, scoring four goals and logging three assists.