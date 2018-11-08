Friday, November 9
Gallery: Protect Mueller protests
Week 9 signals the closing of Fall quarter and also the publication of various stories ranging from interesting features to UCLA football game coverage
Stars, celebrities and fans converge for LA Tennis Challenge
Pauley Pavilion hosted its first athletic competition not involving a UCLA athletic team since renovation Monday night in the first-ever Los Angeles Tennis Challenge, a tennis showcase that raised money to fight autism
Bruins United Wins 2015 USAC Majority
Bruins United won a majority of contested seats on the Undergraduate Students Association Council