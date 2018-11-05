Daily Bruin Editorial Board 2018 California midterm election endorsements

There’s a lot on Tuesday’s midterm election ballot. Here are the Daily Bruin Editorial Board’s picks for the races and ballot propositions that most pertain to the UCLA community. Read everything from who our pick for the next California governor is to whether the state should legalize rent control policies.
National public offices
US Senator: Kevin de Leon
Congressional representative: Ted Lieu
State public offices
Governor: Gavin Newsom
Lieutenant governor: Ed Hernandez
Attorney general: Xavier Becerra
State senator: Ben Allen
State assemblymember: Sydney Kamlager-Dove
State measures
Proposition 1: Yes
Proposition 2: Yes
Proposition 3: No
Proposition 4: Yes
Proposition 5: No
Proposition 6: No
Proposition 7: Yes
Proposition 8: No
Proposition 10: Yes
Proposition 11: Yes
Proposition 12: No
Local measures
Amendment W: Yes
Amendment B: Yes
Amendment E: Yes