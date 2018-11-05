Daily Bruin Editorial Board 2018 California midterm election endorsements

Monday, November 5

There’s a lot on Tuesday’s midterm election ballot. Here are the Daily Bruin Editorial Board’s picks for the races and ballot propositions that most pertain to the UCLA community. Read everything from who our pick for the next California governor is to whether the state should legalize rent control policies.

National public offices

US Senator: Kevin de Leon

Congressional representative: Ted Lieu

State public offices

Governor: Gavin Newsom

Lieutenant governor: Ed Hernandez

Attorney general: Xavier Becerra

State senator: Ben Allen

State assemblymember: Sydney Kamlager-Dove

State measures

Proposition 1: Yes

Proposition 2: Yes

Proposition 3: No

Proposition 4: Yes

Proposition 5: No

Proposition 6: No

Proposition 7: Yes

Proposition 8: No

Proposition 10: Yes

Proposition 11: Yes

Proposition 12: No

Local measures

Amendment W: Yes

Amendment B: Yes

Amendment E: Yes

