Friday, November 2

In the news:

Faces of UCLA: A Love for Crawfish

By


Posted:
November 2, 2018
7:22 pm

Video


Fourth-year film and theater student Tigran Nersisian reminisces about his love for Armenia and how that relates to his continued love for crawfish.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit

Kitty Hu |
News and Opinion Video Producer

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin