Daily Bruin takes home three first-place Pinnacle Awards

The Daily Bruin won three first-place awards for college journalism Friday.

The Bruin won a total of 13 awards, including three first-place awards, at the College Media Association’s 2017-2018 Pinnacle Awards. The Pinnacle Awards are national honors awarded annually to college media organizations and individuals. They are open to student work produced for any print, broadcast or online outlets.

The Bruin won awards in a variety of categories:

First Place:

Four-Year Website of the Year

Best General News Photo

Best Arts and Entertainment Story

Second Place:

Four-Year Daily Newspaper of the Year

Best Breaking News Coverage

Best Social Media Main Page

Best Online Sports Section

Best Special Section – Four Pages or Less

Best Special Section – More than Four Pages

Third Place:

Best Sports Columnist

Best Profile

Honorable Mention:

Best Magazine News Page/Spread

Best Sports Investigative Story

At the 2016-2017 Pinnacle Awards, The Bruin received 17 awards, including four first-place awards, as well as a National Pacemaker for the best 2016-2017 college online news outlet.

The National Pacemaker Awards, considered the most prestigious honors in college journalism, are awarded annually by the Associated Collegiate Press to the top college media organizations in the country. Pacemaker awards are given in the following categories: newspaper, online, magazine and yearbook.

The Bruin was a finalist for the 2016-2017 Newspaper and Magazine Pacemaker awards and received the award for the best ACP multimedia sports story of the year for its coverage of the NCAA men’s water polo championship.