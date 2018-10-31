USAC recap – Oct. 30

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! YouTube channel.
Public Comment
- Nico Gist, the chapter chair of California Public Interest Research Group, discussed last year’s renewable energy campaign and announced CALPIRG’s new campaign for the year, Save the Bees.
Agenda
- The council voted 10-2-1 to appoint Richard White, a fourth-year political science student, as the USAC election board chair. Several council members offered additional comments and cried through the roll call vote.
- The council allocated a total of $11,000 from the contingency programming fund to non-USAC groups.
- The council allocated a total of $1,361 from the Supplemental Funds for Service to Women and Youth Supporting Each Other.
- The council allocated a total of $7,000 from the Travel Mini Grant to student groups.
- The council approved a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and gun violence following the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Saturday.
- The council approved a Financial Supports Commission bylaw change to include language about social justice in its guiding purpose.
- The council appointed Katherine Woo to the Campus Sustainability Committee.
- The council appointed Carla Chavez and Evelyn Gramajo to the Parking Advocacy Task Force.
- The council appointed Melissa Vanpel as the Academic Success Referendum Fund chair.
- The council appointed Augustine Thompson to the Student Initiated Outreach Committee.
Reports
- Internal Vice President Robert Blake Watson said the Good Clothes Good People redistribution center is opening 5 p.m. Friday. He added the Campus Safety Alliance will hold its second meeting during week six.
- A General Representative 1 Ayesha Haleem said her office will host a “Conversation Café” Nov. 16, where students can share their experiences for International Students Week. She added the De-Stress Picnic will take place Dec. 1.
- Campus Events Commissioner Alley Madison said her office kicked off the Campus Movie Festival Tuesday. She added her office will screen a sneak peek of “Green Book” Nov. 13. She also added the office will host a panel with Michael Kors and Kate Hudson Nov. 8, where they will discuss the UN World Food Programme.
- Financial Supports Commissioner Jay Manzano said his office will host a financial literacy workshop Nov. 13.
- Student Wellness Commissioner George Louis Faour said the Bruin Consent Coalition concluded Relationship Violence Awareness Month with a candlelight display Tuesday. He added the office’s newest menstrual hygiene dispenser will be installed in the GCGP center for its opening Friday.