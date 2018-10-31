Wednesday, October 31

In the news:

USAC recap – Oct. 30

By


Posted:
October 31, 2018
4:14 pm

News, Student Government


 Share

 Tweet

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! YouTube channel.

Public Comment

  • Nico Gist, the chapter chair of California Public Interest Research Group, discussed last year’s renewable energy campaign and announced CALPIRG’s new campaign for the year, Save the Bees.

Agenda

  • The council voted 10-2-1 to appoint Richard White, a fourth-year political science student, as the USAC election board chair. Several council members offered additional comments and cried through the roll call vote.
  • The council allocated a total of $11,000 from the contingency programming fund to non-USAC groups.
  • The council allocated a total of $1,361 from the Supplemental Funds for Service to Women and Youth Supporting Each Other.
  • The council allocated a total of $7,000 from the Travel Mini Grant to student groups.
  • The council approved a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and gun violence following the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Saturday.
  • The council approved a Financial Supports Commission bylaw change to include language about social justice in its guiding purpose.
  • The council appointed Katherine Woo to the Campus Sustainability Committee.
  • The council appointed Carla Chavez and Evelyn Gramajo to the Parking Advocacy Task Force.
  • The council appointed Melissa Vanpel as the Academic Success Referendum Fund chair.
  • The council appointed Augustine Thompson to the Student Initiated Outreach Committee.

Reports

  • Internal Vice President Robert Blake Watson said the Good Clothes Good People redistribution center is opening 5 p.m. Friday. He added the Campus Safety Alliance will hold its second meeting during week six.
  • A General Representative 1 Ayesha Haleem said her office will host a “Conversation Café” Nov. 16, where students can share their experiences for International Students Week. She added the De-Stress Picnic will take place Dec. 1.
  • Campus Events Commissioner Alley Madison said her office kicked off the Campus Movie Festival Tuesday. She added her office will screen a sneak peek of “Green Book” Nov. 13. She also added the office will host a panel with Michael Kors and Kate Hudson Nov. 8, where they will discuss the UN World Food Programme.
  • Financial Supports Commissioner Jay Manzano said his office will host a financial literacy workshop Nov. 13.
  • Student Wellness Commissioner George Louis Faour said the Bruin Consent Coalition concluded Relationship Violence Awareness Month with a candlelight display Tuesday. He added the office’s newest menstrual hygiene dispenser will be installed in the GCGP center for its opening Friday.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Melissa Morris

Morris is the 2018-2019 assistant News editor for the campus politics beat. She was previously a writer for the campus politics beat. She is also a second-year global studies student at UCLA.

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin