The Quad: A guide to ordering food for those who’ve left the Hill and its dining luxuries

Tutor needed for 7th grader to help with homework & tests, Mon - Thur & Sun call/text 424-777-5350 • Tutoring Wanted

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted

Seeking accounting clerk/Jr StaffAcct,1-2yrs finance/accounting major. Must have strong time mgmt skills,ability to prioritize & multi task, fulltime;Send resume to [email protected] • Career Opportunities