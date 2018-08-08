USAC recap – Aug. 7

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube, which can be accessed with a ucla.edu account.
Agenda:
-
The council allocated a total of $700 from the Contingency Programming Fund to non-USAC groups.
-
The council approved the supplemental funds for service guidelines.
-
President Claire Fieldman said the council will be rewriting the USAC election code. The council discussed elements they would like to see in the new code, including a clearer sanction procedure.
-
The council appointed Keran Oroudjian, an incoming third-year sociology student, as Campus Programs commissioner.
-
The council appointed Brandon Broukhim, a rising second-year political science student, as a Communications Board member.
Reports:
-
Internal Vice President Robert Blake Watson said he spoke with Mary Yega-Turner, the new health and well-being coordinator for UCLA Residential Life, about joining a campus safety alliance.
-
External Vice President Jamie Kennerk said her office hosted the UC Student Organizing Summit over the weekend. She added that she was elected as the UC Student Association UCweVote campaign chair. She also added that she is going to Sacramento on Thursday to advocate for AB 2836, a bill which would create a uniform policy for returning Native artifacts found on UC campuses to their respective tribes.
-
A Facilities spokesperson said the office is planning a disability campaign to bring attention to the struggles of disabled people on campus.