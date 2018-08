2 BLOCKS EAST FROM CAMPUS PRIVATE ROOM/BATH in home. Furnished, parking. Grad students. Available 9/1, minimum year. $975/month. 310-488-6637. [email protected] • Room for Rent

Mountain house(2bedrooms/2baths)in Sequoia Natl Forest with added cottage for sale, $250,000. Ideal for scholars to write papers or books in a quiet beautiful environment. Contact: 310.600.2556 or [email protected] • House for Sale

live on the lake-Culver City. 4+2.5 Always rented to UCLA professors or Fellows. Lakeside Villas.Every window looks at the lake. Over 1600 sq.ft gated w/ 24 hour security.2 side parking,wash/dryer in unit.Pools, gym. Lovely patio w/ lake views.Close to shops, transport.$4600/mo.-1yr minimum 310-621-2699 email:[email protected] • Condo/Townhouse for Rent

Westwood. 11090 Strathmore Dr. One bedroom one bath. Walk to UCLA. Pool & BBQ. Laundry onsite. One Parking space included. Avail now. Lease online www.RentStrathmore.com or text (310) 694-4660. • Apartments for Rent

WESTHILL APTS 1 Bdms for Sept move in! Controlled Access, Parking & Pet Friendly! Call/text Laura 310-467-0930 • Apartments for Rent

Tech Savy Student needed to assist with website postings, social media update, and general help with running computer. Flexible hours, great stmosphere. Info: 3108202400 • Help Wanted

Part-time very organized office assistant to help with labeling, organizing, scheduling appointments, and general office management. Prefered experience with medical/chiropractic fields. Info 3108202400 • Help Wanted

Seeking an entry level accounting clerk,1-2yrs finance/acct major.Must have strong time mgmt skills,ability to prioritize & multi task 32hr/wk;Send resume to [email protected] • Career Opportunities

Looking for a babysitter for 2 girls ages 9 and 12. 3-5 times a week 3:15-8:15. Car: must [email protected] • Wanted