Man allegedly commits sexual battery at Bruin Plate, flees scene of crime

University police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually battered a UCLA student Wednesday.

The student was outside of Bruin Plate at 10:30 p.m. when the man approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks, according to a UCPD alert. The man then fled north on Charles E. Young Drive West.

UCPD described the man as white, 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 160 pounds with short, curly brown hair and a trimmed brown beard. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and a gray backpack with a red stripe.

UCPD advises students to report suspicious activity to the police, remain aware of their surroundings and travel in groups.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.