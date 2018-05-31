UCLA School of Law receives $4.3M donation as part of Centennial Campaign

UCLA School of Law’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment received a $4.3 million donation Thursday to expand its research on environmental law and policy.

The donation from the Emmett Foundation includes a direct gift of $1.8 million and the foundation’s commitment to match up to $2.5 million of gifts from other donors.

The Emmett Institute’s initiatives include studies on impacts and the regulation of climate engineering projects to inform policymakers. The institute also advocates on behalf of island nations in United Nations’ conferences on climate change, publishes Pritzker Environmental Law and Policy Briefs, and submits briefs in appellate courts on various environmental issues.

Emmett Institute students represent environmental advocacy organizations and government agencies through the Frank G. Wells Environmental Law Clinic, as well as publish UCLA Law’s Journal of Environmental Law and Policy.

The gift is part of UCLA’s Centennial Campaign, which aims to raise $4.2 billion by December 2019. The campaign has reached $3.8 billion.