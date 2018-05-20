Sunday, May 20

In the news:

Video: UCLA baseball celebrates Senior Day

May 20, 2018
Baseball, Sports, Video


The UCLA baseball team recognized the achievements of senior student-athletes, managers and an athletic trainer in a pregame ceremony before their final home game of the regular season against Oregon. Following the series sweep, the Bruins will hit the road to face Oregon State.

Annika Patton

