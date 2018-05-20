Judicial board rejects fourth petition against election board

The undergraduate student government judicial board rejected a fourth petition this week against the election board Saturday.

Melissa Tapia and Asha Isse filed a petition claiming the election board made a series of election code violations. The petitioners said the election board failed to issue a reasonable sanction for Sanction Case 59 after finding Bruins United candidates Bella Martin and Victoria Solkovits engaged in attempted voter coercion during the Undergraduate Students Association Council election campaign, according to the memorandum from the judicial board to the petitioner.

The petition also claimed the election board investigations for Sanction cases 67 to 71, which were new complaint cases related to bloc voting and voter coercion, were unthorough and inconsistent. The election board released findings from Sanction Cases 67 to 71 on Tuesday.

The petition requested the judicial board to issue a reasonable sanction and disqualify candidates involved in voter coercion. It also asked the judicial board to order the election board to disqualify Bruins United candidates Claire Fieldman, Izzy Gardner, Aneri Suthar, Solkovits and Martin, or the entire Bruins United slate.

The judicial board rejected the petition because it said the judicial board does not have jurisdiction over issuing sanctions or disqualifying candidates.