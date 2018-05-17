Photo: Students protest lack of representation at Indigenous Peoples Unite event

Members of Students for Justice in Palestine held a protest at an event celebrating Israeli history Thursday, claiming it did not acknowledge Palestinians as indigenous to the region.

About 30 protesters danced, whistled and chanted “one, two, three, four open up that prison door, five, six, seven, eight Israel is a terrorist state” during Students Supporting Israel and Bruins For Israel’s Indigenous Peoples Unite event. The event included a panel of Armenian, Kurdish and Jewish speakers discussing their heritage and histories.

Burkan Aranki a fourth-year physics student and member of SJP who helped organize the protest, said he thinks the event is false because it did not feature any Palestinian speakers. He added the protesters also wanted to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Nakba, when more than 700,000 Palestinian Arabs were forced to leave their homes during the 1948 war in Palestine.

“They say it is for indigenous people, but Palestinians are indigenous and have a right to their land,” he said.

Amir Kashfi, third-year human biology and society student and president of the Bruins for Israel Public Affairs Committee, said he thinks the protesters acted inappropriately and added Jewish students do not interrupt the events of groups that criticize Israel.

“We call upon the folks who disrupted our event tonight to think twice before engaging in such reckless behavior,” he said.