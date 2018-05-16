Wednesday, May 16

UCLA School of Law to accept GRE scores starting in 2019

The UCLA School of Law accepts GRE scores for admission starting in 2019. (Daily Bruin file photo)

Students applying to the UCLA School of Law will have the option to submit scores from the Graduate Record Exam instead of the Law School Admissions Test starting in 2019.

The change was approved by the school’s faculty Monday to encourage students of different backgrounds to apply, according to a press release Wednesday.

UCLA School of Law Dean Jennifer Mnookin said in a statement the law school still expects the majority of students to take the LSAT, but hopes the GRE option will allow students more flexibility when choosing which standardized test to take.

Mnookin added research suggests both the GRE and the LSAT can help the school’s admissions office select strong candidates. However, the UCLA School of Law will still look at applications holistically, considering test scores alongside writing skills, work experience and other factors, she added.

The UCLA School of Law previously allowed students applying to or already enrolled in other UCLA graduate programs to submit GRE scores.

The decision follows other law schools nationwide that have changed their policies to allow applicants to submit GRE scores, including Harvard, Northwestern and Georgetown’s law schools.

Julia Shapero

