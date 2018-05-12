GSA recap – May 11

Free Single Room near UCLA bus stop. Exchange 30 hours and daily dishes. No drugs, alcohol, pets, smoking. Sally 8058788021 • Room for Help

WESTHILL APTS has 1 & 2 Bdms available for September move in! Controlled Access, Parking & Pet Friendly! Call/text Laura 310-467-0930 • Apartments for Rent

Entertainment/ Media Internship for a locally produced morning talk show. Looking for social savy students who are passionate about production and pursuing studies in communications/media. Must be positive, outgoing, task driven and local to the area. Responsibilities include (but not limited to): social media management, scheduling guests, coordinating publicity, story producing, assisting on camera talent, etc. This is a great opportunity to grow within a nationally recognized team and studio. [email protected] • Internships

Disabled man in Brentwood seeks F/T personal-care help. Must lift 100 lbs, assist in bathroom, drive, etc. M-F 7:30 AM-3:30 PM. $16-20/hr [email protected] • Help Wanted

Tutor wanted in Spanish for 9th Grader, and in Reading and Comprehension for mildly autistic 11th grader who is at least a couple years behind grade level. Cheviot Hills. (310) 558-4850. • Wanted

PAID INTERSHIP AVAILABLE: Summer marketing intern needed for small medical office in Santa Monica. Online Marketing and promoting. Email [email protected] if interested. • Campus Happenings