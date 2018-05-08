Sepi’s to open second location, applies for alcohol license

The owner of a Westwood sports bar plans to open a new restaurant in Westwood Village.

A retail space at 1009 Broxton Ave. that women’s clothing boutique Kinsley used to occupy is being outfitted to house a restaurant. Sepi’s, a sports bar in Westwood, filed an alcohol license application for the building in April.

Kifishia Kawachi, the owner of Sepi’s, said the restaurant plans to offer reasonably priced food and a place for students to watch sports.

“It would be a great place to hang out with friends after work (or) class and catch a game,” she said.

Kawachi, who owns Flame Broiler’s Westwood location, said she is looking for opportunities to open more restaurants in the Village. She added the owners of the property where Sepi’s is currently located plan to eventually tear down the building, but not while her and other tenants’ leases are still in place.

Some Westwood community members said they think the new restaurant will offer more options for students to eat out in the Village.

Michael Skiles, president of the UCLA Graduate Students Association, said he thinks the restaurant is in a favorable location for reaching students because it is located between California Pizza Kitchen and Barney’s Beanery on Broxton Avenue.

“Moving there will cement that area as the sort of college town ‘fun part’ of the Village,” he said.

Andrew Thomas, executive director of the Westwood Village Improvement Association, said he thinks the restaurant will help make Broxton Avenue an entertainment hub where visitors can eat and drink.

“It will have some synergy with surrounding businesses like the new Broxton Brew Pub and the theaters nearby,” Thomas said. “I’m sorry to see Kinsley leave, but I think it’s an opportunity to get better too.”