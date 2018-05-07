UCLA staff members struck by vehicle during AFSCME strike protest

Three UCLA staff members protesting on campus Monday were struck by a vehicle, university police said.

A male driver struck the protesters at the intersection of Westwood Plaza and Le Conte Avenue at about 9:45 a.m., according a UCPD statement. The three staff members were treated for minor injuries on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for evaluation before UCPD took him into custody, according to the statement.

The staff members were part of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299, the University of California’s largest employee union, who are holding a UC-wide strike Monday through Wednesday, said John de Los Angeles, communications director of AFSCME Local 3299. Union members at UCLA are striking on campus and at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Protestors were being guided across the street by a city marshal when they were struck by the vehicle, de Los Angeles said. He added three members were struck and one worker hung onto the hood of the vehicle.

“The driver drove another block up before he was stopped by the police and arrested,” de Los Angeles said. “The worker who was holding on to the hood of the car was able to walk away.”

AFSCME is holding the strike because it was unable to reach an agreement on contract negotiations with the University, including its demands for a 20 percent pay raise over three years.

University Professional and Technical Employees and the California Nurses Association are holding sympathy strikes from 4 a.m. Tuesday to 3:59 a.m. Thursday. Employees striking at UPTE include clinical lab scientists, pharmacists and physician assistants and employees striking for the CNA include clinical nurses, transplant coordinators and nurse practitioners and anesthetists.