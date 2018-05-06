The Quad: Hidden gems of UCLA

UCLA students already know we have the best campus in the world. Our school’s aesthetic is just one of the many reasons it was recently ranked No. 1 by Forbes in the publication’s annual list of America’s Best Value Colleges.

But what makes our campus so much better than other schools’ campuses? Yes, we have the best dining halls in the country. We can also bask in all the glory that is Sunset Canyon Recreation Center just about whenever we want. Add to that the Hitch Basketball Courts, tennis courts, music rooms, fitness centers and gorgeous The Study at Hedrick, and it’s no wonder so many students enjoy spending so much time on the Hill.

Moving off the Hill, our campus is similarly breathtakingly gorgeous. Students need only take a stroll through the blissful sculpture garden or step out of the Hogwarts-esque magnificence of Powell Library’s reading room and look across the way at the living, breathing postcard that is Royce Hall to get a glimpse of the beauty on campus.

Beyond the obvious icons of UCLA, the school also boasts a plethora of hidden locales tucked away into the nooks and crannies of campus. Here are some of the things we have at UCLA that you might not have even realized existed.