No Offense is back to break down what’s a topic on many students’ minds: the Undergraduate Students Association Council 2018 election. Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, assistant Opinion editor Abhishek Shetty, senior staffer Liberty Feliciano, News editor Rupan Bharanidaran and campus politics editor Anny Kim as they analyze this year’s student government election.
No Offense, But: USAC 2018 election
By Keshav Tadimeti, Abhishek Shetty, Catherine Liberty Feliciano, Rupan Bharanidaran and Yun Kyung (Anny) Kim
Posted:
May 5, 2018
6:37 pm
Tadimeti is the Daily Bruin's Opinion editor. He was an assistant Opinion editor in the 2016-2017 school year. He tends to write about issues pertaining to the student body, the undergraduate student government and the administration, and blogs occasionally about computer science.
Shetty is an assistant Opinion editor. He previously contributed as an opinion columnist for the section and writes about topics including the undergraduate student government and the UCLA administration.
Catherine Liberty Feliciano is news reporter and a member of the Bruin Editorial Board. She writes stories about Westwood, research and student life. She dabbles in video journalism and frequently writes #ThrowbackThursday blogs. Feliciano was an assistant opinion editor from 2015-16.
Bharanidaran is the News editor. He was previously a news reporter for the campus politics beat, covering student government and the UCLA administration.
Kim is the assistant news editor for the campus politics beat. She was previously a contributor for the beat.
