No Offense, But: USAC 2018 election

May 5, 2018
No Offense is back to break down what’s a topic on many students’ minds: the Undergraduate Students Association Council 2018 election. Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, assistant Opinion editor Abhishek Shetty, senior staffer Liberty Feliciano, News editor Rupan Bharanidaran and campus politics editor Anny Kim as they analyze this year’s student government election.

