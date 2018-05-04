Friday, May 4

In the news:

Bruins United sanctioned for violating student’s right to vote in privacy

May 4, 2018
The undergraduate student government election board sanctioned Bruins United on Friday morning for coercing a student to vote at the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house.

Bruins United candidates Victoria Solkovits, running for external vice president, and Bella Martin, running for general representative, were sanctioned because the board found Solkovits’ and Martin’s actions violated the student’s right to vote in privacy.

The election code states that voting shall be by secret ballot.

Bruins United is prohibited from campaigning until 3 p.m. Friday.

Yun Kyung (Anny) Kim

