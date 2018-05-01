USAC election sanction – April 30

The undergraduate student government election board issued 10 sanctions Monday.

The board sanctioned 17 candidates for a number of election code violations, including ones relating to campaign finance and social media campaigning.

Alley Madison, an independent candidate running for Campus Events commissioner, and John Gordon, an independent candidate running for president, were sanctioned for not submitting their campaign expense and sources of funding forms to the board. Eduardo Solis, an independent candidate running for general representative, was sanctioned for not submitting sources of funding forms. Madison and Solis are prohibited from campaigning from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Gordon is not allowed to campaign from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday. The sanctioned candidates must also submit their forms by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The board sanctioned the Leaders Influencing Tomorrow slate for submitting their campaign expenditure forms past the 11:59 p.m. Sunday deadline. The slate is prohibited from campaigning from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Delia Xing, an independent candidate running for general representative, did not account for signboard expenses in her campaign costs and exceeded the $600 campaign spending limit by $41.46. Xing is prohibited from campaigning at her signboard location and must remove campaign material on her signboard location by 7 a.m. Tuesday. Xing is also not allowed to campaign from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Julia Ho-Gonzalez, an independent candidate running for Facilities commissioner, was sanctioned for not submitting proof of expenses for her campaign-related Facebook posts. The board ordered her to submit receipts of purchases by 8 p.m. Tuesday, and is also prohibited from campaigning from noon to 1:30 p.m Tuesday.

Nicole Corona Diaz, an independent candidate running for external vice president, was sanctioned for not including donations on her source of funding forms and for collecting them past the expense account deadline. Corona Diaz must submit forms accurately documenting sources of funding and stop collecting donations. She is also prohibited from campaigning from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

A.J. Goldsman, an independent candidate running for president, was sanctioned for his signboard frame, which exceeded the 32 square feet surface restriction. Goldsman must remove his signboard frame by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Kosi Ogbuli, a For the People slate candidate running for president, was sanctioned for violating his sanction from Friday, which prohibited him from campaigning from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. However, he continued to share slate-related posts on social media. The slate is prohibited from campaigning from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Lia Sepanek was sanctioned for supporting Bella Martin, a Bruins United candidate running for general representative, on GroupMe, a mobile messaging application, without a disclaimer. The board ordered Sepanek to post a disclaimer in GroupMe before 5 p.m. Tuesday.