Performer Spencer Martin revitalizes morning with song that celebrates childhood

Spencer Martin performed a number he wrote specifically for this year’s Dance Marathon.

Martin, a fourth-year theater student, said he worked with Dance Marathon to create an anthemlike number that celebrates childhood and all its wonders. Donning a brown polo over a gray shirt, the musician strummed his light brown bass guitar as a three-member ensemble harmonized with his folk lyrics.

Casey Kahalas, a second-year global studies student, said the band’s music transitioned nicely from the vigil to the more energetic hours to follow.

Martin followed the initial number with one that he described as just a happy song. Like his first song, Martin’s second number included hefty drum beats, swinging melodies and humming.

Martin and his ensemble members concluded their 5 a.m. performance with a cover of the popular number “Electric Love” by BØRNS. The performance started with Martin shredding his guitar as audience members jumped and cheered.

Second-year international development studies student Jenna Nicholssaid the band did a good job of matching the event’s overall atmosphere of re-energizing and waking up.

“The band’s music was a good balance of starting off slow and acoustic but also being upbeat,” Nichols said.