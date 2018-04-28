The Daily Bruin takes home multiple first-place awards at SPJ conference

The Daily Bruin earned more than a dozen awards across several categories at a regional journalism competition Saturday.
The Bruin received multiple accolades for sports writing and multimedia projects at the Society of Professional Journalists Regional Conference in Universal City, California, totaling six first-place awards and was a finalist in eight other categories. Reporters were also recognized for their breaking news coverage of student protests after the Bruin Republicans’ event featuring Ben Shapiro and the Skirball fire last December.
Last fall, The Bruin won a National Pacemaker Award, honoring the nation’s best college online news outlet, and was a finalist for the National Pacemaker Award for best college newspaper.
First-place winners in the SPJ Region 11 awards will advance to the national level and national winners will be announced at a SPJ conference event in September.
First Place:
- Best Affiliated Web Site (prime)
- Best Use of Multimedia (Nathan Smith, Hongyi Zhang and Michael Zhang for Graduation Issue)
- Breaking News Reporting (Sydney Coneeny, Anirudh Keni, Megana Sekar and Jacob Preal for “Bruin Republicans’ event sparks protests, draws conflicting viewpoints”)
- Photo Illustration (Hannah Burnett for “War stories”)
- Sports Column Writing (Hanson Wang for “Wang’s Word”)
- Sports Photography (Ken Shin for “Men’s basketball overcomes halftime deficit, defeats Washington 74-53”)
Finalists:
- Best All-Around Daily Student Newspaper (Staff of Daily Bruin)
- Best Student Magazine (Staff of Prime)
- Breaking News Reporting (Rupan Bharanidaran and Jacob Preal for “Classes resumed Friday, Skirball fire at 75 percent containment”)
- Feature Writing (William Thorne for “War Stories”)
- General News Photography (Aubrey Yeo for “The Watermark evictions”)
- General News Photography (Kathy Chen for “UCLA’s army ROTC cadets participate in spring training exercise”)
- Online/Digital News Videography (Dean Hughes for “Ben Shapiro speaks at UCLA”)
- Photo Illustration (Aubrey Yeo for “Freshman tennis standout Ena Shibahara follows tennis dream to Westwood”)
- Staff of Daily Bruin, Online News Reporting (Staff of Daily Bruin for “Cannabis kingdom”)
- Sports Writing (Matt Cummings for “UCLA men’s basketball season comes to bittersweet end”)