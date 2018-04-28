Saturday, April 28

The Daily Bruin takes home multiple first-place awards at SPJ conference

April 28, 2018
Jacob Preal and Rupan Bharanidaran, editors at Daily Bruin, attended the Society of Professional Journalists regional awards ceremony in Universal City, California. (Amy Dixon/Assistant Photo editor)

The Daily Bruin earned more than a dozen awards across several categories at a regional journalism competition Saturday.

The Bruin received multiple accolades for sports writing and multimedia projects at the Society of Professional Journalists Regional Conference in Universal City, California, totaling six first-place awards and was a finalist in eight other categories. Reporters were also recognized for their breaking news coverage of student protests after the Bruin Republicans’ event featuring Ben Shapiro and the Skirball fire last December.

Last fall, The Bruin won a National Pacemaker Award, honoring the nation’s best college online news outlet, and was a finalist for the National Pacemaker Award for best college newspaper.

First-place winners in the SPJ Region 11 awards will advance to the national level and national winners will be announced at a SPJ conference event in September.

