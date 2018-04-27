Friday, April 27

USAC election sanction – April 27

April 27, 2018
The undergraduate student government election board issued a sanction Friday.

The board sanctioned the For the People slate for violating social media guidelines by publicizing a campaign-related event before campaigning was permitted by the board. The slate was also sanctioned for not including the expenses for this event in its campaign expense forms.

The slate made a Facebook post about a slate-affiliated dinner party that took place April 9. The election code prohibits all forms of campaigning before the board’s regulated time. Online campaigning was permitted to begin at 8 a.m., April 18.

The board ordered the slate to submit all receipts and costs related to the event by April 29 and prohibited it from campaigning from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

