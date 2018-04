8725 Clifton Wat, Beverly Hills, Ca 90211 Two bedroom + Den + TWO BATHROOM Amenities: control access, on site parking , onsite laundry, close to restaurant and transportation. EVELATOR Manager ph#310-276-1528 • Apartments for Rent

1B/1B Apartments, 424Veteran, short walk to UCLA, FullKitchen, SPool&Jacuzzi, LaundryRooms, CentralAirconditioning, Utilities Provided (Water/Trash/1 ParkingSpace). Move-in: July&Aug'18. 310-824-1640 • Apartments for Rent

Disabled man in Brentwood seeks F/T personal-care help. Must lift 100 lbs, assist in bathroom, drive, etc. M-F 7:30 AM-3:30 PM. $16-20/hr [email protected] • Help Wanted

Need a computer savvy person to work with me 10 hours a week to find ways to promote my book and get the word out on social media. I need the applicant to think out of the box and be innovative with ideas. THINK BIG! I live close to UCLA campus. 917-731-5047 • Career Opportunities

PAID INTERSHIP AVAILABLE: Summer marketing intern needed for small medical office in Santa Monica. Online Marketing and promoting. Email [email protected] if interested. • Campus Happenings