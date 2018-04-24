Tuesday, April 24

In the news:

Video: Psypher dance club

By


Posted:
April 24, 2018
1:01 pm

A&E, Theater & Arts, Video


Psypher is a dance group that merges both mental health and dance. Matthew Diep, the founder and a fourth-year psychology student, speaks about the goal of the group and this quarter’s topic: relationships.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit

Jordan Stewart

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin