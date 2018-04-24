Video: Psypher dance club

DETACHED GUEST HOUSE in beautiful Westwood home. Studio with loft. Partially furnished. $1500 / mo includes utlities, cable, internet, street parking, washer/dryer (net rent ~$1200/mo). Available now! Short-term lease ok (310) 474-2708. • Guesthouse for Rent

Penthouse sharing with female psychotherapist. Private suite, bath, terrace, secured parking, pool, laundry. Students welcome. Walk to campus. (310)433-5879 $1350 • Apartments Furnished

Disabled man in Brentwood seeks F/T personal-care help. Must lift 100 lbs, assist in bathroom, drive, etc. M-F 7:30 AM-3:30 PM. $16-20/hr [email protected] • Help Wanted

Need a computer savvy person to work with me 10 hours a week to find ways to promote my book and get the word out on social media. I need the applicant to think out of the box and be innovative with ideas. THINK BIG! I live close to UCLA campus. • Career Opportunities