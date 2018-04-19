UCPD searches for alleged sexual battery perpetrator near De Neve Plaza

University police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually battered a UCLA student Wednesday.

The student was at the crosswalk near De Neve Plaza at 10:30 p.m. when the man asked her sexually explicit questions and grabbed her buttocks, according to a UCPD alert.

UCPD described the man as black, 5 feet, 11 inches and about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hat with “Compton” in silver writing, a white shirt and blue jeans.

UCPD advises students to report suspicious activity to the police, remain aware of their surroundings and travel in groups.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.