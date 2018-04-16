Monday, April 16

In the news:

Video: Bruin Day 2018

By


Posted:
April 16, 2018
2:32 pm

Campus, News, Video


UCLA hosted its annual Bruin Day Saturday. More than 5,000 admits came to visit campus to get a taste of the Bruin experience.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit

Samuel In

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin