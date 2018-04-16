Video: Bruin Day 2018
Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.
-
Related Content
-
National
January 21, 2018Video: Women’s March 2018
-
Video
October 8, 2017Video: Bruin Bread: Three-ingredient French Crepes
-
-
The Quad
April 13, 2017Throwback Thursday: Brewin’ up a Bruin Day
-
Poll
Featured Classifieds
Disabled man in Brentwood seeks F/T personal-care help. Must lift 100 lbs, assist in bathroom, drive, etc. M-F 7:30 AM-3:30 PM. $16-18/hr [email protected] • Help Wanted
DETACHED GUEST HOUSE in beautiful Westwood home. Studio with loft. Partially furnished. $1500 / mo includes utlities, cable, internet, street parking, washer/dryer (net rent ~$1200/mo). Available now! Short-term lease ok (310) 474-2708. • Guesthouse for Rent
Open house Tuesday and Thursday April 10th and 12th, 2-6pm. 667-669 Levering Ave. near Glenrock Walk to campus and Westwood Village. Pre-leasing for fall. Super Large studios with full kitchen and dining area. 310-208-3215. [email protected] • Apartments for Rent
922 S Barrington Ave L.A., C.A 90045 Amenities: control access, onsite parking, on site laundry. Close to restaurant and transportation. Elevator. One bedroom + one bathroom Mgrph#-310-826-0541 • Apartments for Rent