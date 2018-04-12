Thursday, April 12

In the news:

Video: Clothesline Display at UCLA offers support to survivors of sexual violence

By


Posted:
April 12, 2018
1:46 pm

Campus, News, Video


The Clothesline Display – now run by Bruin Consent Coalition – has attempted to spread awareness of sexual violence since the event started at UCLA 22 years ago. This year’s display took place in Dickson Court April 4. Paulette Orhii, a second-year human biology and society student and logistics coordinator for the event, tells us about the display and what it means to her.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit

Jordan Stewart

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin