The Clothesline Display – now run by Bruin Consent Coalition – has attempted to spread awareness of sexual violence since the event started at UCLA 22 years ago. This year’s display took place in Dickson Court April 4. Paulette Orhii, a second-year human biology and society student and logistics coordinator for the event, tells us about the display and what it means to her.
Video: Clothesline Display at UCLA offers support to survivors of sexual violence
Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.