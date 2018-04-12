Monique Billings selected 15th overall to Atlanta Dream in WNBA draft

The Atlanta Dream selected former UCLA forward Monique Billings as the 15th pick in the second round of the WNBA draft Thursday afternoon.

Billings holds the UCLA women’s basketball career blocks record with 228 and has the second-most career rebounds in school history. She was a two-time member of the Pac-12’s All-Conference Team and All-Defensive Team, and averaged 15.3 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Bruins this season.

The Dream finished last season with a 12-22 record and did not qualify for the playoffs. However, the Dream have qualified for the playoffs seven of its nine years in Atlanta and reached the WNBA Finals three times.

Billings led the Pac-12 in rebounds and double-doubles this season. She will join four-time WNBA All-Star forward Angel McCoughtry and 2017 All-Star reserves Elizabeth Williams and Layshia Clarendon in Atlanta.

The 6-foot-4 forward was part of UCLA’s first-ever No. 1 recruiting class in 2014 along with former teammate guard Jordin Canada, who was drafted to the Seattle Storm as the fifth overall pick.