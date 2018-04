This post was updated April 4 at 4:02 p.m.

An earthquake that struck near the Channel Islands could be felt in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The quake, which struck about 86 miles from Los Angeles around 12:30 p.m., registered a magnitude of 5.3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Los Angeles Fire Department determined the earthquake did not damage any buildings in Los Angeles after surveying all neighborhood fire districts, Chief Ralph Terrazas said in a Twitter post.