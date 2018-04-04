Alumna, actress Mayim Bialik will deliver commencement address for 2018

An actress and UCLA alumna will deliver the 2018 college commencement address in June, UCLA officials announced Wednesday.

Mayim Bialik, who is known for her role in the sitcom “The Big Bang Theory,” will speak at both commencement ceremonies in Pauley Pavilion on June 15.

Patricia Turner, senior dean of the UCLA College, said in a statement that Bialik has shown Bruin values through her hard work, determination and civic duty that will help inspire graduates.

Bialik has starred in a number different shows throughout her acting career, such as “Webster,” “Blossom” and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.”

She is also a writer, and is known for her books, including the New York Times bestseller “Girling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart and Spectacular.”

In the late 1990s, Bialik took a break from acting and earned a bachelor’s in neuroscience from UCLA in 2000. She later received her doctorate degree in 2007.

Bialik was involved in different student organizations at UCLA, including serving as a student leader for the Jewish group Hillel at UCLA and writing music for UCLA’s Jewish a cappella group.