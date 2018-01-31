Around 25 people demonstrated outside Royce Hall on Wednesday afternoon to protest the arrest of Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, who faced charges from Israeli authorities this week after a video of her assaulting an Israeli soldier stationed outside her home was posted on social media. Tamimi’s military trial was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed by an Israeli court. Kareem Youssef, an outside visitor who participated in the protest, said the protest also aimed to condemn the Israeli government’s actions in regard to the situation and to draw attention to the imprisonment of Palestinian children.
Photo: Wednesday’s demonstration outside Royce Hall supported activist Ahed Tamimi
Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.