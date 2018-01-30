Visitors to campus release mice in Bruin Plate, cause commotion

Outside guests to campus released two mice inside Bruin Plate as a prank Sunday, according to a statement released by UCLA Dining Services.

The mice were captured immediately, and UCLA Dining Services is working to address the misconduct, according to the statement.

A video of the incident posted to the UCLA Memes for Sick AF Tweens Facebook page received around 2,900 likes and thousands of comments.

Diana Nguyen, a second-year political science student, said she was in Bruin Plate when the mice were released and saw the visitors try to run out through the emergency exit.

“I was getting coffee; then I heard the emergency doors ringing and went toward it,” she said. “There was a whole bunch of people huddling around a table, and there were mice running around.”

Nguyen, a general representative for Rieber Hall, said the visitors were wearing USC attire and said a Resident Government Council member told her they were USC students.

“I think it’s super funny that it was USC boys wearing USC sweaters as they tried to run away,” she said.

Ellen Park, a first-year political science student, said Bruin Plate is the dining hall she goes to the most, and was originally concerned that the dining hall may not be safe to eat at.

“At first I was grossed out, but a friend told me it was USC students,” she said.

Kurtis Lavelle, a third-year psychobiology student, said he is not concerned with the mice in Bruin Plate and plans to continue eating there in the future.

Contributing reports from Maya McNealis.