Men’s volleyball heads for Honolulu to challenge longtime rivals

The most fans UCLA saw at home this season was 1,363 – in a matchup against then-No. 1 Ohio State.

When UCLA men’s volleyball last visited Hawaii two years ago, 4,350 fans filled the stands.

“We love big environments,” said senior outside hitter JT Hatch. “We don’t get that here in Pauley (Pavilion), unfortunately, … so it’ll be cool to go to a different place in a fun, hostile environment.”

No. 2 UCLA (7-0) will visit Hawai’i (6-0) for a two-match series this weekend. The Rainbow Warriors are currently tied for No. 3 in the nation with the Buckeyes (4-2) – a team that the Bruins beat 3-2 last weekend.

Even though UCLA was able to pull out a top-10 win against Ohio State, coach John Speraw still noted the flaws in UCLA’s game.

“Transition, I think, is continuing to be an area of focus for us,” Speraw said. “We had a number of opportunities that we didn’t do a very good job on versus Ohio State and Penn State. … And obviously serving is going to be an area of focus for us.”

UCLA and Hawai’i have met 92 times and the Bruins hold a 63-29 advantage. However, Hawai’i swept the series last year and lead UCLA 9-4 since 2013.

“I’m expecting them to come out on fire and as the best team in the nation,” said junior setter Micah Ma’a. “I think, if you come out with those expectations, you won’t get surprised by anything.”

Two of Hawai’i’s biggest assets this year are outside hitter/opposite Stijn van Tilburg and libero/outside hitter Larry Tuileta, both of whom were named Off The Block 2018 preseason first-team All-Americans.

Following the wins against Penn State and Ohio State, both senior opposite Christian Hessenauer and sophomore middle blocker Daenan Gyimah received recognition this week. Hessenauer was named UCLA/Muscle Milk Student Athlete of the Week and Gyimah was named MPSF/Molten Defensive Player of the Week.

The Bruins are traveling to Honolulu to face the Rainbow Warriors. However, for one Bruin in particular, the flight is a trip home.

Ma’a, a Hawaii native, has a cousin on the Rainbow Warriors roster and grew up playing with many team members.

“(Tuileta’s) been my best friend since I was about 7 or 8 years old,” Ma’a said. “He’s an incredible player. It’s just going to be good fun seeing familiar faces across the map.”

UCLA is undefeated, but a No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup against undefeated Hawai’i has the opportunity to challenge UCLA’s streak.

“If we want to keep our momentum going, it’s just about our mentality about how we’re playing the game,” Speraw said. “I think (Hawai’i is) one of the best teams in the country, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a couple more five-gamers.”