Around the League: Pac-12 women’s basketballs’ top teams to face off

Women’s basketball

Ryan Smith, assistant Sports editor

A pair of victories at Utah (12-5, 3-3 Pac-12) and Colorado (11-6, 2-4) this past weekend vaulted UCLA into a tie of the third spot in the Pac-12 standings after it entered in eighth place.

This week, No. 13 UCLA women’s basketball (13-4, 4-2) will host California (13-4, 4-2) and Stanford (11-7, 5-1) at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA fell to the Cardinal on Dec. 29, but pummeled the Golden Bears in Berkeley on New Year’s Eve, winning the game 82-46.

Stanford remains unranked, but sits at second place in Pac-12 standings.

No. 7 Oregon is still red hot with a 6-0 conference record, and a 17-2 clip overall. Oregon will play No. 18 Oregon State twice this weekend in a home-and-home series.

No. 22 Arizona State (13-5, 4-2) also remains in the mix, but a loss to Oregon on Sunday nearly dropped it outside the top 25.

Because the top-five teams in the Pac-12 will be squaring off with one another this weekend, it is a good opportunity for teams to try and create some separation in the currently crowded conference standings.

Men’s volleyball

Melissa Zhang, assistant Sports editor

No. 13 USC’s game against UCSB was canceled due to the mudslides and traffic issues on the 101 freeway. USC will come across town to play No. 9 Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State in the AVCA Men’s Showcase this week.

The No. 5 BYU Cougars upset the Ohio State Buckeyes this past weekend, toppling Ohio State in five sets. BYU freshman opposite Gabi Garcia Fernandez earned awards this week as the MPSF/MOLTEN Offensive Player of the Week and the Sports Imports/AVCA Player of the Week.

Stanford picked up its first win of the season against No. 14 Ball State after dropping its first four games.

At the top of the rankings, No. 1 Long Beach State swept the Big Ten Conference Weekly awards after taking down No. 7 Loyola Chicago and No. 11 Lewis.



Women’s soccer

Melissa Zhang, assistant Sports editor

Four Bruins will take part in the National Women’s Soccer League college draft tomorrow.

Redshirt senior defenders and co-captains Claire Winter and Zoey Goralski, along with senior defender Mackenzie Cerda and senior forward Gabrielle Matulich will represent UCLA in Philadelphia as they move on from Westwood to pursue professional soccer careers.

UCLA fell to Stanford in the NCAA championships at Orlando City Stadium in December.

Goralski was named to the All-Tournament Team, as well as sophomore midfielder Jessie Fleming and junior forward Hailie Mace.

