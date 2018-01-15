School of Dentistry receives grant to serve low-income communities

The UCLA School of Dentistry is launching a program to provide dental care for Medicaid patients and people who receive inadequate medical attention after receiving $1.5 million from a dental care provider.

Delta Dental of California awarded a grant to the UCLA School of Dentistry to support dental students and to help people in underserved communities receive dental care. The grant is the largest Delta Dental has ever given to a dental school, according to a university press release.

The School of Dentistry will use the funding to partner with 12 California dental clinics that focus on providing care to those who live at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. It will also establish an online mentorship program for patients and use electronic health monitoring systems during appointments to improve patient care.

The grant will also help UCLA dental students gain more experience working with patients, according to the press release.