UCLA men’s basketball triumphs over Utah in 83-64 blowout home win

UCLA men’s basketball (13-4, 4-1 Pac-12) notched an 83-64 home victory over Utah (10-6, 2-3) on Thursday night thanks to a strong offensive showing.

The Bruins never trailed on the night, scoring on each of their first seven possessions to grab an early lead they would not surrender. They finished the game shooting 51.8 percent from the field, including 12-for-23 from 3-point territory.

Junior guard Aaron Holiday and freshman guard Kris Wilkes led the attack with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Holiday shot 7-of-10 from the floor and Wilkes was 7-of-11.

Freshman guard Jaylen Hands added 12 points all in the second half, and redshirt sophomore guard Prince Ali poured in 13 of his own to go with a career-high nine rebounds.

It marked the second straight game that UCLA eclipsed 50 percent shooting after the team had done so just three times in its first 15 contests.

The Bruins turned the ball over just eight times against the Utes and made 13 of their 15 free-throw attempts.

After allowing Utah to stay in the game in the first half by scoring a whopping 20 points in the paint, UCLA allowed just 6 points on the interior in the second half.

The Bruins limited the Utes’ long-range attack all night, holding them to just 3-of-14 shooting from long range.

UCLA will take on Colorado (10-7, 2-3) at home Saturday night.