Men’s volleyball match against UCSB postponed due to mudslides
Posted:
January 11, 2018
3:31 pm
UCLA will no longer have another game this week after the UC Santa Barbara match in Pauley Pavilion was rescheduled to later this season. UCLA will travel to UC San Diego on Tuesday next to face the Tritons. (Isabelle Roy/Daily Bruin senior staff)
UCLA men’s volleyball will no longer host UC Santa Barbara on Friday night.
Road closures along the 101 freeway due to mudslides created transportation issues for the Gauchos, and the Friday match has been rescheduled for March 28 at 7 p.m in Pauley Pavilion.
The No. 3 Bruins (4-0) topped the UC Irvine Anteaters (2-1) on Wednesday night in five sets, coming back from a two-set deficit.
UCLA will next play at UC San Diego on Tuesday in a nonconference match.
