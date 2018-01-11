Thursday, January 11

In the news:

Men’s volleyball match against UCSB postponed due to mudslides

By


Posted:
January 11, 2018
3:31 pm

Men's Volleyball, Sports


UCLA will no longer have another game this week after the UC Santa Barbara match in Pauley Pavilion was rescheduled to later this season. UCLA will travel to UC San Diego on Tuesday next to face the Tritons. (Isabelle Roy/Daily Bruin senior staff)

UCLA will no longer have another game this week after the UC Santa Barbara match in Pauley Pavilion was rescheduled to later this season. UCLA will travel to UC San Diego on Tuesday next to face the Tritons. (Isabelle Roy/Daily Bruin senior staff)

 Share

 Tweet

UCLA men’s volleyball will no longer host UC Santa Barbara on Friday night.

Road closures along the 101 freeway due to mudslides created transportation issues for the Gauchos, and the Friday match has been rescheduled for March 28 at 7 p.m in Pauley Pavilion.

The No. 3 Bruins (4-0) topped the UC Irvine Anteaters (2-1) on Wednesday night in five sets, coming back from a two-set deficit.

UCLA will next play at UC San Diego on Tuesday in a nonconference match.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Melissa Zhang

Melissa Zhang is an assistant Sports editor. She was previously a reporter for the women's water polo, women's soccer, women's volleyball, men's volleyball, and cross country beats.

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin