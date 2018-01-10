Wednesday, January 10

UCPD searches for person who allegedly broke into Weyburn Terrace apartment

January 10, 2018
News, Westwood


University police is searching for an individual who broke into a UCLA student’s apartment Tuesday.

The individual entered an apartment in 700 Weyburn Terrace between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m., according to a UCPD alert. The student reported none of her property from the apartment as missing.

UCPD did not provide a description of the individual.

UCPD advises students to lock all doors and windows, and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about this case can contact UCPD at 310-825-1491.

