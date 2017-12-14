UCLA breaks its own record, sees increase in freshman applicants

UCLA received more than 100,000 freshman applicants for the second year in a row, according to data released by the University of California on Thursday.

UCLA received the most applications of the UCs. The campus received 10 percent more freshman applicants and 8.3 percent more transfer applicants than in 2016. About 12 percent more in-state high school seniors applied, while the percentage of first-generation and low-income freshman applicants slightly decreased by 0.6 and 1.8 percentage points, respectively.

UCLA received 113,409 freshman applicants of which 71,386 were in-state high school seniors and 23,630 were transfer applicants. Asian-Americans and Chicano/Latinos were the two largest groups of resident freshman applicants, with 25,416 Asian-Americans and 22,964 Chicano/Latinos applying.

The percentage of first generation freshman applicants decreased from 41.5 percent in 2016 to 40.9 percent this year, and applicants from low-income families decreased from 40.5 percent to 38.7 percent.

Applications increased across the UC, which received 221,000 applications, 5.7 percent more than last year. After UCLA, UC San Diego and UC Irvine received the second and third most applications.