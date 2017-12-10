Video: Gingerbread Cookies

GO TO UCLA WITHOUT A CAR!!! All you need is a key... FURNISHED 1 bedroom apartment in the upscale neighborhood of West Los Angeles. 1 minute walk to catch the #1 BIG BLUE BUS that takes you directly to UCLA. 1 bdrm (2-3 people): $2,600 Includes one parking space, TV, cable, Internet, gas, electric, linens, dishes. Walkscore of 93! www.1517federalavenue.com Call/text Andy: (310)948-3850 • Apartments for Rent

Disabled man in Brentwood seeks F/T personal-care help. Must lift 110 lbs, assist in bathroom, drive, etc. M-F 7:30 AM-3:30 PM. $16-18/hr. [email protected] • Help Wanted

Lovely Family in Bel Air looking for Part OR Full Time Nanny. Flexible Schedule: can be Tuesday and Friday (Part Time) OR Tuesday - Friday (Part Time OR Full time) Intelligent, creative and athletic parents looking for the same as role models/ mentors for their bright, curious daughters. Must be responsible, detail oriented, discreet and have strong experience with children under the age of 5. Being open to occasional travel is a plus. Excellent salary and bonuses based on experience. Please email resume and schedule availability to [email protected] • Child Care Wanted

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted