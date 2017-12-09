Follow the Daily Bruin's coverage of Skirball fire. 

Saturday, December 9

In the news:

No Offense, But: Student advisory boards

By , and


Posted:
December 9, 2017
1:07 pm

Opinion, Podcasts, Radio


120117.page04.op01.png

 Share

 Tweet

The Opinion section is back with the Daily Bruin’s official Opinion podcast. This week, Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, assistant Opinion editor Abhishek Shetty and columnist Clea Wurster talk about the University of California’s Title IX student advisory board. After that, they discuss a topic on all Bruins’ minds: finals.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Keshav Tadimeti |
Opinion editor

Tadimeti is the Daily Bruin's Opinion editor. He was an assistant Opinion editor in the 2016-2017 school year. He tends to write about issues pertaining to the student body, the undergraduate student government and the administration, and blogs occasionally about computer science.

contact

Abhishek Shetty |
Assistant Opinion editor

Shetty is an assistant Opinion editor. He previously contributed as an opinion columnist for the section and writes about topics including the undergraduate student government and the UCLA administration.

Clea Wurster

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2017 the Daily Bruin