The Quad: Students use Facebook memes to respond to Skirball fire

“UCLA Memes for Sick AF Tweens” is known for its commentary on campus events, and the Skirball fire proved to be no exception. While some students took to drafting petitions and posting angry status updates to voice their concerns over how UCLA handled the situation, others turned to the Facebook community to comment on the fire. Here’s a look at some of the most popular memes:

“Can I ask you a question?” guy

If you’ve ever walked through Bruin Plaza, chances are you’ve tried to avoid a run-in with the “Can I ask you a question?” guy. This meme posits that the Skirball fire would try to avoid him too.



(UCLA Memes For Sick AF Tweens)

Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball

The Ball brothers have been a popular topic of discussion for UCLA students, with Lonzo Ball’s draft to the Lakers and LiAngelo Ball’s recent run-in with Chinese authorities. Apparently, their last name has also become a favorite of UCLA memes page.

(UCLA Memes For Sick AF Tweens)

Enlightened guy

This meme played on students’ hopes that the fire would let them get out of taking their dreaded finals.



(UCLA Memes For Sick AF Tweens)

“This is fine”

This meme mocks the UCLA administration’s decision to not evacuate students from campus while various wildfires burned in the area.



(UCLA Memes for Sick AF Tweens)

Chancellor Gene Block

Everyone loves Gene Block – or so it seems on the UCLA memes Facebook page. Gene Block memes always pop up in light of various campus events, with this one focusing on the chancellor’s intention to continue normal campus activities.

(UCLA Memes For Sick AF Tweens)