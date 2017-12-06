Student leaders react to UCLA administration’s response to fire

Some student leaders said they think the UCLA administration’s response to the Skirball fire was inefficient and believe classes should be canceled Thursday.

The fire, originating near the I-405 Freeway around 4 a.m., burned through Bel-Air on Wednesday morning. The university canceled all classes that began after noon Wednesday and told students, staff and faculty not to come to campus. An updated BruinAlert released at 4:44 p.m. said normal courses and on-campus services would resume Thursday.

Several student leaders, who said they think administrators failed to effectively communicate with students, plan to bring their concerns about the risks of exposure to unhealthy air conditions to the university administration.

Divya Sharma, undergraduate student government Academic Affairs Commissioner, said his office is holding a “Stay-In Protest” on Thursday, where students will not attend class to demonstrate against UCLA’s decision to resume classes.

“The school cannot make us choose between health and a grade,” he said.

The Undergraduate Students Association Council and Graduate Students Association are also collecting student signatures for a letter calling on the administration to cancel classes until conditions from the fire are stabilized, accommodate students who have finals this week and review its emergency management procedures. The letter had received 6,000 signatures as of Wednesday night, said USAC External Vice President Chloe Pan.

UCLA spokesperson Ricardo Vazquez said in an email the university closely monitored the situation minute by minute and added UCLA canceled classes Wednesday because of difficult traffic conditions that prevented students, faculty and staff from reaching the campus. Campus emergency officials will be in contact with Los Angeles fire and police departments throughout the night, according to a university statement. The statement added students and staff will receive a Bruin Alert early Thursday morning to confirm whether campus is open.

GSA President Michael Skiles said he thinks the Bruin Alert system did not effectively communicate timely information to students. The alert indicating that Wednesday’s afternoon classes would be canceled was released at about 11 a.m.

“The whole point of canceling classes is so students didn’t have to come to campus, in spite of the 405 being closed or walking through the smoke-filled Westwood,” Skiles said.

Sharma said he thinks the university is not prepared to handle emergency situations because the Bruin Alert cancelling classes went out after many students were already on campus.

“We’ve seen a shooting happen on campus, where administration did not respond quickly to the needs of students,” Sharma said. “And with the fire happening, there is no emergency preparedness.”

Sharma added he thinks the alerts should have included information to better prepare students for an evacuation and how to stay safe from the fire.

Nathan Glovinsky, one of the undergraduate student representatives on the 2016 Campus Safety Task Force, which was established after the shooting in June 2016 to better prepare UCLA for emergency situations, said he thinks students should not be put in a position to choose between their grades, safety and mental health. The third-year history student added he thinks the university’s responses to emergency situations communicated in Bruin Alerts should offer more flexibility for students who choose to take additional precautionary measures for their health or safety.

“In the Bruin Alerts, we never really received an acknowledgement that if students wanted to evacuate personally, that there would be no penalty,” he said. “A lot of students were uncomfortable … doing anything because they didn’t want to leave campus and face an academic penalty.”