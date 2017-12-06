Fire starts near I-405, UCLA area not yet being evacuated

This post was updated Dec. 5 at 11:02 a.m.

Residents in Bel-Air were forced to evacuate Wednesday morning as a fire burned in the area.

UCLA students will not be evacuated at this time, said UCLA spokesperson Tod Tamberg. The campus is safe and no evacuations are anticipated, according to a BruinAlert released at 9:31 a.m. Individuals living in the area south of Mulholland Drive, east of the 405 Freeway, north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Roscomare Road have been ordered to evacuate, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

All classes that begin on or after noon Wednesday have been cancelled, according to a BruinAlert. Students should check with their instructors about making up class time or class work.

All staff, faculty and students who are off campus should not come to campus until the situation is resolved, according to a university statement.

Several buildings on the Hill, including Rieber Hall, Bruin Cafe, Canyon Point and Sproul Hall were without power as of 10:30 a.m., as well as some apartment buildings in the North Village. Nurit Katz, UCLA’s chief sustainability officer, said the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is experiencing an outage. She added that generators on campus are not affected by the fire and that UCLA’s cogeneration plant is running.

The Early Care and Education centers, Geffen Academy and the UCLA Lab School are closed today, according to a BruinAlert released at 8:15 a.m. The UCLA Anderson School of Management cancelled all classes Wednesday and the UCLA School of Law cancelled its morning finals.

The Skirball fire began near the 405 around 4 a.m. and covers about 150 acres, said Mayor Eric Garcetti in a press conference Wednesday. Parts of the 405 have been shut down. Garcetti added 0 percent of the fire has been contained as of 9:45 a.m. and that four structures have been destroyed.

He also said the Los Angeles Fire Department and other fire departments are working to contain the fire before it and the Creek fire surround the Los Angeles area.

UCLA men’s basketball will still play the University of Montana at Pauley Pavilion Wednesday night, said UCLA Athletics spokesperson Alex Timiraos. UCLA football practice was cancelled because of poor air quality.

Evacuees near the Westwood area can take refuge in the Westwood Recreation Center located at 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd., according to a LAFD release.