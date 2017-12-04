prime: An Uphill Battle

GO TO UCLA WITHOUT A CAR!!! All you need is a key... FURNISHED 1 bedroom apartment in the upscale neighborhood of West Los Angeles. 1 minute walk to catch the #1 BIG BLUE BUS that takes you directly to UCLA. 1 bdrm (2-3 people): $2,600 Includes one parking space, TV, cable, Internet, gas, electric, linens, dishes. Walkscore of 93! www.1517federalavenue.com Call/text Andy: (310)948-3850 • Apartments for Rent

Disabled man in Brentwood seeks F/T personal-care help. Must lift 110 lbs, assist in bathroom, drive, etc. M-F 7:30 AM-3:30 PM. $16-18/hr. [email protected] • Help Wanted

Hindi Tutor Needed Once or twice a week to teach 6 year old and 13 year old girls in the Westwood area. Please contact Sonia [email protected] (310) 266-4433 • Tutoring Wanted

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted

Computer Programming Tutor Java, Oracle, PL/SQL 25-year IT Veteran *Corporate Developer *Internet Startup Consultant *Tech Author *Oracle Certified Professional [email protected] linkedin.com/in/howardhyde/ • Tutoring Offered