prime: An Uphill Battle

By


Posted:
December 4, 2017
6:30 pm

Video


Benjamin van Aken studies at UCLA but spends much of his time off campus exploring the hiking trails and climbing spots of Los Angeles. He discusses how he started climbing, running and hiking, and how he began benefitting physically and personally from these activities.

