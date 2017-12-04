LaVar Ball pulls LiAngelo Ball out of UCLA amid indefinite suspension

This post was updated Dec. 4 at 1:21 p.m..

LaVar Ball is pulling his son, freshman forward LiAngelo Ball, out of UCLA, TMZ Sports reported.

The site reported that although LiAngelo Ball is not yet officially withdrawn from the university, he is at home in Chino Hills, California and will not return to the university.

“I’m going to make (LiAngelo Ball) way better for the draft (than) UCLA ever could have,” Lavar Ball told ESPN’s Darren Rovell‏.

LiAngelo Ball, the younger brother of former Bruin and current Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, was one of three UCLA men’s basketball freshmen arrested during the team’s trip to China this fall. Charges were dropped for Ball and former four-star recruits Cody Riley and Jalen Hill.

The three were suspended from the team, although they were not suspended from the university. The Office of Student Conduct is still investigating the matter before deciding whether to punish the players in addition to the suspension from the team.

[Related: Timeline: How arrested basketball players spent their time in China]

In his only game as a Bruin at Pauley Pavilion – a preseason exhibition matchup – LiAngelo Ball scored 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting with two 3s. He played 16 minutes.

“We are exploring other options with (LiAngelo Ball),” LaVar Ball told ESPN’s Jeff Goodman. “He’s out of there.”